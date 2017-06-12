Two men arrested for road rage incident that severely injured woman

DENISON, Texas – Two Texas men were taken into custody for a violent road rage incident that has changed one woman’s life forever.

Jennifer Russell says that her boyfriend was driving when he got cut off by a white Hyundai Tiberon. At that point, she says he spit at the car.

The cars went their separate ways, but she soon noticed that the white car had turned around and was following them again.

Officials say the white car and a black pickup truck forced their vehicle into oncoming traffic, severely injuring Russell.

Since the incident in July, Russell has undergone two dozen surgeries and doctors amputated her right leg.

“I’ll always be severely damaged, I know that,” Russell told KXII. “But I’ll never have to know what it’s like to nearly kill someone and just leave them there like they don’t matter.”

Nearly a year after the crash, investigators arrested 20-year-old Joshua Haliburton and 19-year-old Tripp Bird for the crime.

If convicted, they face up to 45 years in prison.