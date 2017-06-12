University of Oklahoma student dies while traveling in Germany

BERLIN, Germany – Members of the University of Oklahoma community are mourning the loss of one of their own.

According to the Norman Transcript, University of Oklahoma student Daniel Holland died while traveling in Berlin on Sunday.

“We were recently notified of the tragic loss of one of our OU family members. Our deepest sympathy and prayers are with Daniel Holland’s family and loved ones during this very difficult time,”University of Oklahoma President David Boren told the Transcript. “The university is in contact with the U.S. Embassy in Berlin as we gather more information about the circumstances surrounding his passing.”

Shortly before his death, Holland posted on Facebook to say that he was going swimming with a friend in Berlin.

At this point, there is no official word on what led to Holland’s death.