Deputies searching for men accused of stealing tools from property in Oklahoma County

EDMOND, Okla. – Deputies in Oklahoma County are searching for two suspects who are accused of stealing tools from a property near Edmond.

Around 2 a.m. on May 26, authorities say two men were captured on surveillance video in the Hidden Hills neighborhood.

After hearing a noise, the pair ran off to hide.

However, they returned and ended up stealing power tools from a vehicle on the property.

If you have any information on the crime, call the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office at (405) 713-1017.