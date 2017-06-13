Highs will climb to the low to mid 90s today, tomorrow

The heat is on, Oklahoma!

Highs will climb to the low to mid 90s today and tomorrow.

High humidity combined with hot temperatures will result in a heat index between 95 and 105 all week long!

Storms will develop in the panhandles this afternoon and push into western Oklahoma through the evening.

These storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds.

The tornado threat is low but not zero.

Isolated storms are possible tomorrow in northern and western Oklahoma and could be strong with small hail and gusty winds.

Isolated storms continue Thursday before we dry out this weekend.

A heat dome will build and strengthen to our west and temperatures will climb to near 100 for Saturday!

Stay tuned for the latest!