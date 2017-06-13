“I am by no means sorry about what I did,” Killer says he does not regret murdering young mother

PRESQUE ISLE COUNTY, Mich. – A man who accepted a plea agreement to avoid the death penalty explained in detail that he doesn’t regret brutally murdering a woman last year.

Authorities say that Brenton Walker and Heather Young met at a bar last July and went back to Walker’s home.

According to WPBN, Walker told police that he became upset because Young started talking about her ex-boyfriend, so he shot her in the leg.

When she sprayed him with mace and tried to get away, he says he shot her again.

Eventually, he says he dismembered and burned her body.

“I am by no means sorry about what I did,” he told the court on Monday.

During his sentencing, Walker told the court that he had thought about murder a lot and is not remorseful.

“When I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I’ve known for a long time that I’m capable of doing, it felt great,” he said. “I feel vindicated because of it. I’ve never felt better in my life.”

He says he decided to kill Young because she reminded him of his ex-wife.

Walker accepted a plea deal for second-degree murder and was sentenced to 45 to 70 years in prison.