Lincoln County escapees surrounded in Pottawatomie County; near Dale

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. – Officials say they have surrounded the Lincoln County escapees near Dale Tuesday night.

They are surrounded in the area north of Highway 270 between the Dale railroad track and Bethel Road.

Authorities urge you to stay away from this area as there will be a heavy police presence.

Do not attempt to approach the escapees if you see them and remain aware.

Call 911 if you see anything suspicious.