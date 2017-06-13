× Man taken into custody after allegedly breaking into home, raping a woman

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City man was taken into custody after he allegedly broke into a home and raped a woman.

On June 12, officers were called to a home in the 1000 block of S. Brookline Ave. following a strange 911 call.

Dispatchers say the caller was whispering into the phone and said that someone was in the house and that a person was being raped.

When officers arrived at the home, they were met by a woman who told them that she was okay. When police asked if anyone else was in the home, she paused for a moment and told them that her friend was also in the house.

At that point, she was gone for several moment before reappearing with 25-year-old Russell Rhodes.

According to the arrest affidavit, Rhodes told officers that everything was fine.

However, another man ran down the hallway and told officers that Rhodes had raped the victim.

“[Victim] began sobbing saying she was sorry that she lied to me. [Victim] told me that [Rhodes] had just raped her and broken into her house,” the affidavit states.

Officers noticed that the back door to the victim’s house was broken and the door frame was splintered.

Rhodes was taken into custody on complaints of first-degree rape, burglary, forcible oral sodomy, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and receiving or concealing stolen property.