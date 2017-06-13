× Manslaughter charge filed in death of 13-year-old boy shot, killed in Chickasha

CHICKASHA, Okla. – A manslaughter charge has been filed in connection to the death of a 13-year-old boy found shot inside a Chickasha home.

Andrew White, 13, lives with great grandparents and was visiting the home next door playing video games, when sources say the man who lives there, 31-year-old Boone Buben, was putting away a gun and it discharged.

Officials say that is the story the man told police.

However, after taking a polygraph, the man changed his story.

Buben told police that he pointed the pistol at White, thinking it was unloaded, and pulled the trigger.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses.

The medical examiner has ruled Andrew’s death a homicide, saying the cause was a gunshot wound to the chest. A complete autopsy report is pending.

Before Buben took the polygraph, the district attorney told KFOR he not expect any charges to be filed in the case.

However, Tuesday, a second-degree manslaughter charge was filed against Buben.

If convicted, Buben faces two to four years in prison.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.