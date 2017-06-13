Michigan mall apologizes for kicking out shopper over ‘inappropriate’ clothing

KENTWOOD, Mich. – A mall in Michigan has issued an apology after a shopper says she was asked to leave the building because of her outfit.

Hannah Pewee posted on Facebook that she was wearing cutoff shorts and a tank top at the Woodland Mall on Saturday because it was over 90 degrees outside.

While shopping, she says she was approached by a mall security guard and was told to leave because of the way she was dressed.

“Never mind that within a one foot radius there were plenty of girls dressed just like me, since it’s NINETY degrees outside. I am so angry right now I’m shaking. I felt so embarrassed I almost cried. All because a stranger didn’t like how I dressed. The Woodland Mall should be ashamed of themselves, as well as that anonymous complainer. It’s my body, and it’s hot outside! I’m not going to show up in jeans and a sweater, sorry. Don’t like it? Look away! I was out having a fun time with my sister and next thing I know, I’m out on the street,” she wrote on Facebook.

When someone commented on her post that the mall likely sells clothes that Pewee was wearing, the mall responded.

“You’re correct. We do sell that clothing. We’ve been in contact with Hannah and apologized profusely for what happened. It was never our intention to shame or embarrass her. We’re working with our team to further define and train our staff on the dress code as we speak,” the mall wrote.

According to MLive, the mall’s website does not give specifics about what clothing is acceptable.

“We apologized to the shopper and the public for the way that this was handled. We’ve already spoken to her and are working to make things right. We work to create a fun and safe shopping and dining destination but failed to deliver on that message for this shopper. We’re working internally to make sure we fully deliver on excellent experiences at our Mall immediately,” the mall said in a statement.