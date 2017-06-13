Moore Public Schools reaches settlement with families of 7 children who died after tornado destroyed Plaza Towers
MOORE, Okla. – It has been four years since the devastating EF-5 tornado passed through Moore.
That day, May 20, 2013, the touchdown first started near Chickasha and began to rapidly intensify.
It then produced a tornado on the west side of Newcastle and moved east/northeast into the city of Moore and parts of south Oklahoma City.
The tornado tore through a 17-mile long path before it finally dissipated near Lake Stanley Draper.
Billions of dollars in damages were reported with more than 1,000 homes destroyed or damaged.
25 people died and more than 300 people were injured.
Seven children who were seeking shelter at Plaza Towers Elementary School died in the tornado.
The following year, the children’s parents filed a claim against the school district, questioning the integrity of the building and saying the school failed to implement and follow safety protocols and procedures.
On Monday, Moore Public Schools announced the district reached a settlement with the seven families who lost children that day.
Although the district maintains safety protocols were followed, officials decided it was best to settle with each of the families.
The following is a partial statement from the local superintendent:
Although we know that nothing can ever replace the life of a child, the District and District’s insurance carrier made the difficult decision to settle with each of the families of the deceased children for approximately $14,000. The settlement of this lawsuit is in no way an admission of any wrongdoing by Moore Public Schools. Over the past three years our families, employees, and community members had been called upon to relive the details of this tragedy due to litigation. Settlement will put an end to the lawsuits and hopefully bring the next chapter of healing.
We remain committed to honoring the memory of the seven children and all who were taken from us on May 20, 2013. – Dr. Robert Romines, Superintendent for Moore Public Schools.