× Moore Public Schools reaches settlement with families of 7 children who died after tornado destroyed Plaza Towers

MOORE, Okla. – It has been four years since the devastating EF-5 tornado passed through Moore.

That day, May 20, 2013, the touchdown first started near Chickasha and began to rapidly intensify.

It then produced a tornado on the west side of Newcastle and moved east/northeast into the city of Moore and parts of south Oklahoma City.

The tornado tore through a 17-mile long path before it finally dissipated near Lake Stanley Draper.

Billions of dollars in damages were reported with more than 1,000 homes destroyed or damaged.

25 people died and more than 300 people were injured.

Seven children who were seeking shelter at Plaza Towers Elementary School died in the tornado.

The following year, the children’s parents filed a claim against the school district, questioning the integrity of the building and saying the school failed to implement and follow safety protocols and procedures.

On Monday, Moore Public Schools announced the district reached a settlement with the seven families who lost children that day.

Although the district maintains safety protocols were followed, officials decided it was best to settle with each of the families.

The following is a partial statement from the local superintendent: