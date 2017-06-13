OKCFD: One person reportedly injured after vehicle crashes into home

OKLAHOMA CITY – One person is injured after a vehicle ran into a home Tuesday night.
Officials responded to the scene in the 12000 block of Briarlake Manor.
The Oklahoma City Fire Department says the vehicle drove straight into the home.
Fuel was leaking inside the home but crews say they that is now under control.
One person inside the home was reportedly injured.
Their condition is not known at this time.
