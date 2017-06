Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City Marines said goodbye to their former supervisor and hello to a new one.

On Tuesday morning, the Marines took part in a change of command ceremony at the Cox Convention Center.

Major Ryan Cohen has served with the Oklahoma City Marine Corps recruiting station for the past three years. He is now headed to Virginia with his family for an additional education opportunity.

Major Douglas Verblaauw will take over the Oklahoma City station.