Oklahoma City Thunder’s Russell Westbrook debuts baby boy

OKLAHOMA CITY – “Nono” is only 1-month-old, but he already has his dad’s game face down.

Nina and Russell Westbrook welcomed their son, Noah, on May 16 and, Tuesday, he’s made his adorable world debut.

Laying next to blocks spelling out “1 month” in a tiny onesie, the baby boy is pictured with a cute expression that seems to say he’s already over the paparazzi.

MY BIG MAN!! #nono #nrw #1month A post shared by Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) on Jun 13, 2017 at 2:10pm PDT

Baby Noah was born about a month ago, making Russell and Nina first-time parents.

He was the slam dunk of belated Mother’s Day gifts, and the state of Oklahoma was elated.

Before that, on March 1, is when Russ announced his triple-double baby was due in May.

Then, on March 25, Nina revealed Baby Westbrook’s gender – a boy.

Shower fun! 🍩 #donutwall A post shared by Nina Westbrook (@ninaamarie_w) on Mar 25, 2017 at 5:03pm PDT

She also posted a sweet photo of both her “babies” less than a week before giving birth, when Noah was still only a baby bump.

My babies ❤️ A post shared by Nina Westbrook (@ninaamarie_w) on May 10, 2017 at 3:06pm PDT

Now, “our King of the Prairie” has a little prince.

Or, as Russ called him, “a big man.”

Happy 1 month, Baby Brodie!

#twinning #besties #NoNo #Brodie A post shared by Nina Westbrook (@ninaamarie_w) on Jun 13, 2017 at 2:07pm PDT

Fans are excited to Thunder Up with the mini MVP soon.

The couple got married in 2015.