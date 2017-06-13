Oklahoma elementary school teacher arrested on complaint of child abuse

MUSKOGEE, Okla. – An Oklahoma elementary school teacher was arrested on a complaint of child abuse after allegedly leaving bruises on a boy following a punishment.

According to an arrest report obtained by KJRH, 37-year-old Daniel Watson was arrested after allegedly spanking his girlfriend’s 4-year-old son so hard that he left bruises on the child.

The report states that Watson spanked the child three separate times because the boy wouldn’t stay in bed.

Watson, who is a sixth-grade teacher at Irving Elementary School, told officers that he didn’t mean to hurt the boy.

Watson was arrested on one complaint of child abuse.

The Muskogee Public School District could not comment on the case since it did not involve a student and was outside of school.