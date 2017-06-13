× Oklahoma State signs head coach Mike Gundy to new five-year contract

STILLWATER, Okla. – While one beloved university coach is leaving the field, it seems that another will be sticking around for a while.

On Tuesday, Oklahoma State announced that head football coach Mike Gundy has signed a long-term rollover deal with the university.

The new five-year deal is said to replace Gundy’s current contract, which would have expired at the end of 2019.

Under the terms of the new deal, Gundy will be paid $4.2 million each year with a $125,000 annual escalator.

“Today is a good day for Oklahoma State football,” said OSU athletic director Mike Holder. “The new contract recognizes Coach Gundy’s success at building and sustaining a premier college football program and reflects our appreciation and our long-term commitment to Coach Gundy. Not only is he one of the best coaches in the country, he also does things the right way. “His players love playing for him because he is the consummate players’ coach. While I believe his achievements are often overlooked nationally, he’s certainly appreciated by those of us at Oklahoma State. We are excited about the future of our football program under the direction of Mike Gundy.”

Gundy is the longest tenured and winningest coach in Oklahoma State history.

Over the span of the 12 seasons he has been head coach, OSU has been to 11 bowl games.

“I’m very pleased with the new contract because it reflects our mutual commitment and long-term vision to take our football program to an even higher level in the years to come,” said Gundy. “I appreciate the support and confidence of President Hargis and Coach Holder in me to continue to lead this program for many years to come.”

The contract still must be approved by the OSU/A&M Board of Regents before it goes into effect.