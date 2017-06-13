× Police searching for missing man last seen at Oklahoma City club

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities in Oklahoma City are asking for help finding a man who hasn’t been seen in several days.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department say 29-year-old Jose Miguel Lopez has not been seen since 11 p.m. on June 9.

Investigators say Lopez was last seen at the OK Corral club, located in the 2300 block of N. MacArthur Blvd.

He was wearing a black cowboy hat, a white shirt, jeans and boots.

He was also driving a white 2014 Chevy Silverado.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts or his disappearance, call 911.