Research team set to begin largest breast cancer clinical trial in Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. — A University of Oklahoma and Mercy Hospital research team is set to begin the largest breast cancer clinical trial ever performed in Oklahoma.

The team has developed new breast cancer risk prediction models to identify patients who might have cancers that are not visible on mammograms.

The team has reviewed 2,000 imaging studies performed at Mercy over the past two years and has refined the image analysis system.

The clinical trial begins July 1, 2017 at the Mercy Breast Center.