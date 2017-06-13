Search continues after four inmates escape from Lincoln County Jail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. - It's been more than 24 hours since four inmates escaped from the Lincoln County Jail.

Officials say that between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Monday, four inmates escaped from the jail.

Investigators believe they likely escaped through the ventilation system.

Authorities say 23-year-old Brian Allen Moody, 41-year-old Sonny Baker and 27-year-old Trey Goodnight were all in jail for property crimes.

However, investigators say 31-year-old Jeremy Irvin was in jail on a count of first-degree murder.

Moody is described as a white man, standing 5'2" tall, weighing 102 pounds with blond hair and hazel eyes.

Baker is described as a white man, standing 5'8" tall, weighing 145 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

Both Moody and Baker are from the southwest part of Lincoln County.

Goodnight is described as a white man, standing 5'6" tall, weighing 145 pounds with blond hair and hazel eyes.

He is from the Shawnee area in Pottawatomie County.

Irvin is a white man, standing 6'1" tall with brown hair and hazel eyes.

On Monday afternoon, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol began searching in Cleveland County after finding an abandoned Dodge pickup truck that was stolen from a Chandler home overnight.

Law enforcement officials are also searching near Chandler after a home was burglarized of cash and cigarettes there.

This is the second escape in several months at the jail.

In March, three inmates escaped from the Lincoln County Jail by crawling through a vent. Moody and Baker were a part of that group of escapees.

However, they were all captured and taken into custody a short time later.

Lincoln County officials said they plan to review jail security measures in wake of the second escape.

These men are considered dangerous. If you see them, do not approach them. You are asked to call 911 immediately.