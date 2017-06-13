Security to be reviewed after second inmate escape from Lincoln County jail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHANDLER, Okla. – Lincoln County officials say they plan to review jail security measures in the wake of a second escape, of multiple inmates, in nearly three months.

Authorities say four men – including two men who had escaped from the Lincoln County jail in March – escaped from the facility in downtown Chandler Monday morning. Multiple agencies in the state are currently searching for the men.

Sonny Baker, 41; Trey Goodnight, 27; and Brian Allen Moody, 23 were in jail for felony property crimes. A fourth man, 31-year-old Jeremy Irvin, was being jailed on a first-degree murder charge.

Authorities say Baker, Goodnight, Moody and Irvin slipped out after midnight Monday morning.

“They did the same thing they did last time,” said Lincoln County Sheriff Charles Dougherty. “They scaled a wall, got on an air conditioner vent, dug a hole in it.”

Baker and Moody – along with another man – escaped from the facility through an air conditioning vent on March 17. Baker was convicted and sentenced to ten years in prison for the March escape two weeks ago. Moody’s escape case is still open.

Irvin is charged in connection with a July 2016 shooting death of a man in a rural area near Stroud.

Dougherty says jail phone records are being reviewed for any possible clues and other leads are being pursued to help find the men.

“Something needs to be done,” said Philomena Clark, who lives about a block away from the jail. “The scary part is that one of them is a murderer, that’s out there right now.”

Contractors could be seen on the roof of the jail early Monday evening. Dougherty says he has met with other county officials and contractors will try to seal up the seemingly-preferred path out of the jail.

“Our plan is to get it all fixed this time and that’s where we are at,” Dougherty said.

District 3 Commissioner Lee Doolen says he’s been in touch with the Lincoln County district attorney Richard Smothermon, Dougherty and the other commissioners about the issue.

“Right now, we’re going to let the Sheriff’s Department do their job and catch the bad guys, get them back in jail,” Doolen said Monday afternoon. “We’ve been in touch with the district attorney and the other commissioners and we’ll be putting together – maybe a committee or maybe just us – to investigate what happened and get to the bottom of it so it doesn’t happen again.”