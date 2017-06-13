× Soft-spoken teenager targeted by bullies, searching for a family to call her own

OKLAHOMA CITY – Even though Tiara has never known her biological parents, she holds herself to a high standard.

This 14-year-old is soft-spoken, always does her chores, does well in school and never gets in trouble.

“I like doing track, cheerleading and sometimes basketball,” she said.

Tiara’s caseworkers say she loves girlie things, and she says she wants to be a model someday.

“Because I love dressing up and walking like I’m in a fashion show,” Tiara said.

In fact, one of the staff members at her group home is planning to take her to a modeling camp this summer.

This sweet young lady is also very artistic.

“I love doing art, clothing, and designing stuff for other people,” she said.

Although she is involved in a lot of extracurricular activities, she doesn’t let them interfere with her school work or chores.

“Well, I clean my room and keep it clean the whole month,” she said.

She earns an allowance, but she rarely uses the money on herself.

“I buy people stuff that don’t have money,” Tiara said. “I feel bad for them. They’re not getting their whole allowance and they can do less things with it.”

Tiara says she wants to become part of a family, especially since she is bullied at school for her situation.

“If someone finds out I’m in DHS or a group home, they go and tell the whole school and then I get made fun of,” she said.

Visit http://www.okdhs.org/ for more information on adopting a child or call (405) 767.2955.

“A Place to Call Home” is sponsored by NBC Oklahoma.