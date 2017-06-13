Special election set by Gov. Fallin to fill Senate seat to be vacated next year

OKLAHOMA CITY – Gov. Mary Fallin has scheduled a special election to fill the state Senate District 37 seat that will be vacated early next year.

Fallin on Tuesday scheduled a special primary election for Sept. 12 and the special general election for Nov. 14.

If a special primary election is unnecessary, the special general election will be Sept. 12.

The filing period for candidates is June 26-28.

Republican state Sen. Dan Newberry of Tulsa announced his plan to resign last week. He said he’s wanting to seek a promotion in his professional career.

His resignation will become effective January 31, 2018.

“It has been a true honor to serve as the senator from District 37. I want to thank my wife, my children, family and friends for their unwavering support during my service in the Senate,” Newberry said. “Just as importantly, I want to thank the citizens of District 37 for placing your trust in me to represent you at the Capitol for nearly 10 years.”

The seat is the seventh GOP-held seat to be vacated in the past year after two other Republican senators and three GOP House members previously resigned and a fourth Republican House member died in office.