State authorities investigating after Tishomingo authorities open fire on knife-wielding man

TISHOMINGO, Okla. – State authorities are investigating after officers in Tishomingo allegedly opened fire on a knife-wielding man.

Monday night, the Tishomingo Police Department requested Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation investigate an officer-involved shooting by several of its officers.

State officials say the incident began when officers responded to a domestic violence call in the 700 block of Parkway just after 8 p.m, KTEN reports.

Officers were alerted to a male subject who was armed with a knife and choking an individual inside the home.

When officers arrived, they found Jered Keith Tolbert, 34, destroying the inside of the home.

When Tolbert saw the officers in the yard, officials say he advanced toward the officers with the knife.

Officers told Tolbert to drop the knife, when Tolbert allegedly ignored commands, one officer shot him with his firearm as another officer fired his taser.

Tolbert was transported to a Texas hospital where he is listed in fair condition with two gunshot wounds to his upper body.

OSBI spent the night at the scene collecting information, conducting interviews, and documenting the scene.

Once the investigation is complete, the OSBI agent will provide the district attorney with a written report of the facts.

The district attorney will determine if the shooting was justified.