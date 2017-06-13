Surveillance cameras capture high school student being attacked one block from home

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. – Most children and teenagers feel safe in their neighborhoods, but a 17-year-old girl in Washington says that safety was taken away from her.

On Thursday morning, she was walking to school when she was suddenly attacked from behind just one block away from her home.

“He kind of lunges at me and starts attacking me and hitting me, punching me,” she told KIRO.

A nearby home’s surveillance camera captured the attacker following the victim, and recorded her screams just off camera.

“I would tell you that is just the worst sound you ever want to hear- your kid screaming that someone has done something so close to home,” Michael Walker, the victim’s father, said.

The attacker grabbed the victim’s phone and left her with a concussion.

Now, police are still searching for the attacker and the driver of a SUV near the scene.