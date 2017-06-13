Tulsa police officers, community surprise little girl battling kidney cancer

TULSA, Okla. – A little girl battling kidney cancer got a big surprise thanks to the Tulsa Police Department.

5-year-old Aaliyah Alexander was sworn in as an honorary Tulsa police officer Tuesday.

Aaliyah is battling stage 4 kidney cancer. She was first diagnosed in 2015 when she was just 3-years-old and is now battling the cancer for the third time.

Her family says it first started in her kidney.

“It started with her kidney, and then she had her first round of chemo and radiation and then it came back to her lung,” Aaliyah’s mom, Tiandra Swisher told Fox 23.

Swisher said they are unable to do any more chemo treatments because it’s too much on Aaliyah’s body.

The mayor of Tulsa, Tulsa police officers, and firefighters were all at the special ceremony to honor Aaliyah.

Her family told KJRH that her dream is to grow up and become a police officer.

The family has set up a gofundme account to help with medical costs.