Walmart to close store in Perry next month

PERRY, Okla. – City leaders in one Oklahoma town say they were taken by surprise when a major business announced that it would be closing its doors.

On Monday, the City of Perry learned that the Walmart in town would be closing on July 14, 2017.

After trying to contact company officials to find out why Walmart would be leaving Perry, city officials say they were told that “Perry did not meet the current Walmart business model.”

“The financial impact of the loss of Walmart on the residents of the City and the City Government itself cannot be minimized. Residents without reliable transportation depend on Walmart to purchase necessities to meet their family needs. But many of these needs can be met by other Perry businesses, including two complete remodeled pharmacies, Dollar General, Kennedy True Value, NAPA, O’Reilly’s, Thorn Originals, the current and new Braums being constructed and numerous other local retail businesses,” the city said in a statement.

Officials say they are working to find another business to fill the space that will be left vacant in the middle of July.

“We grieve with the Walmart employees. But it is time to redouble our efforts for economic development and to promote spending sales tax dollars at home, more than ever. Recapturing the sales tax dollars lost to the community due to Walmart’s closure must [now] be a major focus of the City of Perry and its local businesses,” the statement read.