Woman arrested in connection to murder in McClain County

MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. – A woman has been arrested in connection to a murder in McClain County.

A body was found around 4:30 p.m. Monday near Dibble in McClain County.

Officials said the death was likely a homicide, because the victim was found beneath a tarp and metal behind a house.

The victim was also reportedly wrapped in bed sheets and covered with panels.

Officials have not yet released the victim’s name.

However, they later said the body was so badly decomposed that a medical examiner will have to determine an identity.

The body is now at the ME’s office.

There are reportedly two gunshot wounds to the head.

Officials are unsure if the house is the crime scene or if the victim was shot elsewhere and dumped there.

Monday night, police arrested 48-year-old Sherry Lynn Lowe in connection to the murder.

The identity of the victim and more information on the murder is expected to be released Tuesday.