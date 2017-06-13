Woman sexually assaulted, stabbed by attacker in downtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. – Authorities are searching for a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman and stabbed her.

Investigators say a woman was sleeping under a bridge in downtown Tulsa when she awoke to a man on top of her.

Following the alleged sexual assault, police say the woman was stabbed seven times.

The victim was able to stumble to a nearby bar for help around 11:30 p.m. on Monday night, according to FOX 23.

Officers are still searching for the alleged attacker, and say the woman is expected to recover from her injuries.