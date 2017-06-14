× 3 inmates in custody, 1 on the loose after escaping from Lincoln County jail

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities said three of four inmates who escaped earlier this week from the Lincoln County jail are in custody.

“Wherever they are, I hope they get caught and soon, especially the one that was up for murder,” Sharon Powell, who lives in Dale, told NewsChannel 4 early Wednesday morning.

Fortunately, that happened.

Two of the four Lincoln County jail escapees were captured in Pottawatomie County.

First, Trey Goodnight was spotted by an OHP helicopter.

“Right after, he was in custody. Also, the OHP helicopter spotted the second suspect. Trackers in the woods heard the crashing in the woods. The OHP helicopter was able to spot the second suspect,” said Sheriff Mike Booth.

Both Goodnight and Jeremy Irvin were taken into custody in Dale. Sonny Baker was found sometime later near Carney.

The Dale community is left shaken.

“I thought it was an accident. We have quite a few accidents. Then, a neighbor down the street came and said, no, they were hunting for the four fugitives,” Powell said.

“A lot of people have guns in their home in this area for family and home protection plus snakes, animals, things like that. The last thing we wanted was for them to break into somebody’s home and car and take a gun. That was the last thing those inmates needed,” said Shari York, another resident who lives in the area.

Luckily, that didn’t happen.

“It’s a good town, and it’s a good community here. Just don’t have that kind of excitement around here. And, that’s good. We want to keep it that way,” Booth said.

The fourth inmate remains on the loose.

Authorities are still searching for Brian Moody.

Moody, Baker and Goodnight were in jail for property crimes. Irvin was in jail for a first-degree murder charge.