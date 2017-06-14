‘America’s Got Talent’ contestant dies before his performance airs on the show

BALTIMORE, Md. – A contestant on NBC’s hit reality show ‘America’s Got Talent’ has died before his episode aired.

TODAY reports that 29-year-old Dr. Brandon Rogers had already been noticed for his vocal talents before he ever graced the stage.

🎵🎵 "That's What I Like" – @BrunoMars #24KMagic …🗣 A post shared by Dr. Brandon Rogers (@drb_rog) on May 18, 2017 at 5:03pm PDT

Sadly, he was involved in a car accident on Saturday and died from his injuries.

‘America’s Got Talent’ producers stumbled upon his Instagram account and heard him singing Boyz II Men’s “On Bended Knee.”

throwback 🔃 …know I love me a good 90s R&B classic @BoyzIIMen – #OnBendedKnee 🎤🎵🎶 #DearWanyaITried A post shared by Dr. Brandon Rogers (@drb_rog) on Dec 3, 2016 at 2:56pm PST

In fact, the band contacted him and invited him to perform alongside them in Las Vegas in January after seeing the same video.

“Today our hearts are deeply saddened to learn about the sudden death of Dr. Brandon Rogers. A few [months] back we brought this young man our to the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas to perform with us. He was great all 3 nights! Just a genuinely nice person and a really good singer. Gone too young and gone too soon. It hurts to know that the world will never have a chance to witness what his impact on the world could have been as a Doctor and even on the music world. A great spirit and a great voice. Even for the little time we knew you you will be sorely missed. May God Bless, keep and comfort your family in this difficult time,” Boyz II Men said in a statement on Instagram.

Rogers did perform before the judges on ‘America’s Got Talent,’ but his performance has yet to air.

According to People, Roger’s performance was set to air next month.

some @edsheeran realness. #ThinkingOutLoud 🎵💭 A post shared by Dr. Brandon Rogers (@drb_rog) on Mar 25, 2017 at 12:06pm PDT

A spokesperson for the show told TODAY, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Dr. Brandon Rogers, who graced the ‘America’s Got Talent’ stage as a contestant. Our thoughts are with his family.”