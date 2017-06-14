Authorities searching near town of Fallis for final jail escapee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FALLIS, Okla. - Authorities were searching Wednesday evening near the town of Fallis in Lincoln County for the fourth and final jail escapee.

Brian Moody escaped through the jail's ventilation system early Monday morning along with three other inmates who have all since been captured.

Trey Goodnight and Jeremy Irvin were captured overnight near the town of Dale in Pottawatomie County.

Sonny Baker was captured near the town of Carney Wednesday morning.

"We just heard they were caught south of Carney. That's all we heard. So, I figured, if they were caught, then we're all right," said Tina Perry, a Carney resident.

Some who live and work in the area were taking extra precautions.

"Being real careful and carrying a gun with me," said Clay Sheets, who works on oil fields in the area.

Moody was spotted near County Road 3300 near Fallis around noon Wednesday.

Search crews were on the ground while the Oklahoma Highway Patrol helicopter searched from the air.

Moody was in the Lincoln County jail for allegedly stealing several vehicles after prior felony convictions.

And, he's no stranger to running from the law.

He escaped the Lincoln County jail in the exact same way back in March.

"He done it once before, and he'll get caught eventually. He can't outrun the law all the time," said Hurley Campbell, a Wellston resident.

As of Wednesday evening, Moody still had not been located.