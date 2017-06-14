BBB offers last-minute gift ideas for Father’s Day

OKLAHOMA CITY – Last-minute and seasoned shoppers are out and about looking for deals on Father’s Day gifts, and Better Business Bureau® Serving Central Oklahoma (BBB) has the tips you need for finding a perfect gift for dad on his special day.
The National Retail Federation (NRF) predicts spending on Father’s Day will break records, with total spending expected to reach $15.5 billion — the highest in the survey’s 15-year history, topping last year’s previous record of $14.3 billion.
NRF has been conducting its annual Father’s Day survey since 2003 to see how Americans will celebrate “dad” on his special day in June.
“When buying gifts for Father’s Day, be sure to check out the business before making a purchase,” said Kitt Letcher, president and CEO of BBB. “Check with BBB for information on local accredited businesses near you to avoid ending up with poor quality merchandise or no gift at all.”
BBB offers the following tips for last-minute Father’s Day gifts:
- Ask around for recommendations. Not sure of what to get? Ask friends for recommendations of places to shop for dad, verify references, and be sure to check out the BBB Business Profile here before handing over any money.
- Gift Certificates. Be sure to check the terms and conditions of any gift card or certificate before buying. If you’re giving a gift card to someone who will make online purchases, check to see that the gift card is redeemable for online, and not just for in-store use.
- Whether you plan to buy dad a new phone, tablet or other devices, make sure you leave it in the original packaging. Many retailers require the original packaging in order to process returns or exchanges.
- Check the shipping ETA. Some businesses take longer to ship than others depending on where they are shipping from in approximation to where you live, or if the item you are planning to purchase is currently in stock. Before you purchase a gift for dad online, make sure the arrival date is before the special day. If the ETA says something like ‘5-7 business days’, plan on the package arriving the last day in order to avoid a late gift.
- Make sure you read the fine print. If the business is advertising a special, such as a guarantee of arrival before Father’s Day, make sure you look closely at the ad. The advertisement can still be up on the website, but be past the expiration date. Make sure you save the details and receipts in case your package shows up later than promised.