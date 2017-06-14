BBB offers last-minute gift ideas for Father’s Day

OKLAHOMA CITY – Last-minute and seasoned shoppers are out and about looking for deals on Father’s Day gifts, and Better Business Bureau® Serving Central Oklahoma (BBB) has the tips you need for finding a perfect gift for dad on his special day.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) predicts spending on Father’s Day will break records, with total spending expected to reach $15.5 billion — the highest in the survey’s 15-year history, topping last year’s previous record of $14.3 billion.

NRF has been conducting its annual Father’s Day survey since 2003 to see how Americans will celebrate “dad” on his special day in June.

“When buying gifts for Father’s Day, be sure to check out the business before making a purchase,” said Kitt Letcher, president and CEO of BBB. “Check with BBB for information on local accredited businesses near you to avoid ending up with poor quality merchandise or no gift at all.”

BBB offers the following tips for last-minute Father’s Day gifts: