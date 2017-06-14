Court documents shed light on McClain Co. murder investigation, possible love triangle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PURCELL, Okla. - Court documents are providing a picture of an ongoing murder investigation and possible love triangle that now has two people behind bars.

Sherry Lynn Lowe, 48, and Logan Dean Thacker, 22, are facing charges of first-degree murder, according to the McClain County Sheriff.

“It basically started last week when one of our field deputies went out to take a stolen vehicle report," said Sheriff Don Hewett. "Ms. Lowe had allegedly stolen Mr. (David) Allen’s vehicle, but we have recovered the pickup.”

Hewett says Lowe and Allen were in a relationship; Allen's family tells NewsChannel 4 that they were together for at least five years.

Allen's truck was found in a Wal-Mart parking lot in Oklahoma City Monday. Lowe and Thacker were also arrested in the city.

This after a friend of Allen -- and Allen's son -- went to his home on Lilac Road, near Dibble, Monday afternoon and found Allen's body, according to a probable cause affidavit filed against Lowe Tuesday.

Authorities are still waiting on a positive identification of the body, found with apparent gunshot wounds to the head, discovered behind the home wrapped in sheets and covered.

"Mr. Allen did live at this residence -- we are working on a missing persons case on him," said Hewett.

The sheriff's office says Allen had called deputies on June 6 to report his truck was stolen by Lowe. Allen told the sheriff's deputy that took the report that Lowe had borrowed his truck to drive to a neighbor's house the day before, but hadn't returned.

However, on June 7, Allen called the sheriff's office to say that Lowe had returned the pickup.

According to the affidavit, Allen's friend told investigators Lowe had called him on June 7 or 8, saying she and Allen were stuck in the field behind his home in the pickup truck and asked if he could pull the truck out. But when he showed up, Lowe was there, but Allen wasn't. Lowe told the friend that Allen had gone to an auction.

After not being unable to contact Allen for several days, the affidavit says the friend and Allen's son went to the home on June 12, and eventually found the body near where Lowe was stuck in the mud days earlier.

“We pretty much had suspects in mind, the minute we got out there and discovered it," said Hewett. "But then it took some follow up and really good detective work for both our detectives and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, to solve this.”

An OSBI agent found Lowe and Thacker walking together Monday in Oklahoma City and took them in to custody.

Lowe is currently in the McClain County jail on a recommended charge of first-degree murder.

Thacker is currently in the Oklahoma County jail. A bench warrant had been issued by an Oklahoma County judge on May 5 for Thacker's arrest for a sentence revocation on a 2012 conviction for lewd indecent acts with a child under 16-years-old.

In an interview, according to court documents, Lowe told investigators she was Allen's primary caregiver, was in love with Thacker and she wanted to steal Allen's pickup truck to drive to California, with Thacker, to visit her family.

Thacker told investigators he lived with Lowe and Allen for about one week several months ago and during that time Thacker and Lowe had a sexual relationship, according to the probable cause affidavit. After that week, Thacker told investigators Allen drove him to Oklahoma City and hadn't seen Lowe since.

“We’re looking at several motives right now, but we’re not sure which, what the exact motive is," said Hewett. "We’re still interviewing both subjects right now.”