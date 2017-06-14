× Court rules in favor of Oklahoma in case against FCC inmate phone call charges

OKLAHOMA CITY – It seems that an ongoing dispute over the price of inmate phone calls has come to an end.

In 2015, the Federal Communication Commission announced an order that would have put a cap on the rates that are charged for inmate phone calls.

However, those caps were below what many prisons and jails have been charging for inmate phone calls.

Last year, the Oklahoma attorney general challenged the order.

Now, it seems that a federal court has spoken on the matter.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit threw out the rate regulation, saying the FCC lacks the legal authority to mandate rates for inmate phone calls that take place within a state.

The excessive cost would have been detrimental to the DOC and sheriff’s offices. This ruling will allow for inmates to continue communicating with their families on the outside while ensuring the calls are properly monitored,” Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter said.