Dog leaves half her food uneaten for the saddest, sweetest reason

In case you needed more proof dogs are some of the most loyal, loving creatures on the planet, here you go.

Actor and filmmaker Easton Dufur used to have two yellow Labradors – Cookie and Stitch.

For those of you who wanna see my dogs here they are

(Stitch is on top, Cookie is on bottom) pic.twitter.com/zDK89IP18s — EasyBreasyBeautiful (@_EasyBreasy_) June 13, 2017

The dogs had always shared one food bowl, Dufur said in a statement posted on Twitter.

“My dog Stitch trained my other dog Cookie to only eat half the food that’s in the bowl. So ever since she was young she knew to leave half the food so Stitch can have some (he liked to make sure she would eat),” Dufur said.

Dufur explained Stitch recently passed away and Cookie is alone for the first time.

“So since Stitch is gone, I’ve been feeding Cookie less food,” Dufur said.

“Well before I went to bed, I wanted to check to see if she ate. And so I did, and she still left half of her food there so Stitch can eat,” Dufur said.

His tweet sparked a flood of emotions.

i'm crying so hard ugh oh my gosh poor Cookie missing her best friend ugh she doesn't deserve this https://t.co/B8Rw8VfRtQ — aly🖤 (@aly3hunna) June 13, 2017

cookie is too good for this world https://t.co/AmMWgB8cpW — hadia (@haahdia) June 13, 2017

Maybe because he knew his tweet broke hearts all over the world, Easton later shared a video of Cookie and Stitch together during happier times.