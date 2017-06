EDMOND, Okla. – Authorities in Edmond are searching for two young men who allegedly broke into a local middle school.

The Edmond Police Department released photos of two men who allegedly broke into Heartland Middle School.

Officials say the break-in occurred after school had been released for summer break.

At this point, there is no word on whether any damage occurred during the crime.

If you have any information on the crime, call police at (405) 359-4477.