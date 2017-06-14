Etiquette expert: How to set proper guidelines for roommates

OKLAHOMA CITY- If you are heading to college or starting out on your own, you will likely need to move in with a roommate for a while.

While it can be difficult, a bit of good etiquette can go a long way.

Etiquette Expert Carey Sue Vega is back with a strategy.

When it comes to sharing a bathroom, don’t leave hair in the sink or shower and wipe down the sink after using it. Also, replace empty toilet paper rolls as a courtesy.

Some good ground rules to follow include:

Discussing sleep schedules

Talking about music, noise levels and headphones

Check before inviting friends over

Always ask before borrowing anything

Don’t eat your roommate’s food

Designate separate areas of the refrigerator.

For more information, visit Carey Sue Vega’s website.