Etiquette expert: How to set proper guidelines for roommates

OKLAHOMA CITY- If you are heading to college or starting out on your own, you will likely need to move in with a roommate for a while.
While it can be difficult, a bit of good etiquette can go a long way.
Etiquette Expert Carey Sue Vega is back with a strategy.
When it comes to sharing a bathroom, don’t leave hair in the sink or shower and wipe down the sink after using it. Also, replace empty toilet paper rolls as a courtesy.
Some good ground rules to follow include:
- Discussing sleep schedules
- Talking about music, noise levels and headphones
- Check before inviting friends over
- Always ask before borrowing anything
- Don’t eat your roommate’s food
- Designate separate areas of the refrigerator.
For more information, visit Carey Sue Vega’s website.