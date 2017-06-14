“I replay in my mind what could’ve happened,” Father says kids almost kidnapped while riding bikes

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. – A Sand Springs family was shaken up after they say a man tried to take their children.

The kids told KJRH that they were playing at a creek near their home on Saturday when a man started loading up their bikes.

However, they say the man didn’t try to get away with their bikes.

Instead, he waited for them to come to his truck.

“He got out of the truck and I was like, ‘I thought you were going to steal them.’ And he was like, ‘No, no, no, I would never,” one of the children said.

At that point, they say the man asked them to get in his truck.

When they continued to refuse to get in his truck, the man eventually unloaded their bikes and drove off.

“I replay in my mind what could’ve happened to no end and that’s where I just hug the kids and tell them I love them, and I’m extremely excited they did the right thing,” said the children’s father.

The kids were able to provide police with a detailed description of the man and his vehicle.

So far, the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating the case to find out if a crime was committed.