Judge rules environmental survey inadequate for Dakota Access pipeline

The Dakota Access pipeline might have to halt production after a federal judge ruled that the environmental survey conducted by the US Army Corps of Engineers overlooked possible oil spills that could happen where the pipeline crosses under Missouri River.

US district judge James Boasberg said that the survey did not consider the effect an oil spill could have on the “fishing rights, hunting rights, or environmental justice, ” of the river.

The judge went on to say that the army would have to re-evaluate certain areas of the survey before he could determine whether the pipeline would have to halt production.

The pipeline crosses under the Missouri river just upstream of the Standing Rock reservation. The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, who live on the reservation, have been protesting the pipeline since it was announced because of concerns regarding the safety of their water supply.

“This is a major victory for the Tribe and we commend the courts for upholding the law and doing the right thing,” said Standing Rock Sioux Chairman Dave Archambault II in a recent statement. “

The pipeline developer Energy Transfer Partner have not made a statement.