Logan County Sheriff’s Office looking for man, woman who burglarized storage facility

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. — The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two people who burglarized a storage facility.

On June 6, a man and woman entered the Town and Country Storage Units driving a silver or grey Dodge Ram single cab truck with chrome step rails and side window visors.

The man and woman burglarized two storage units and stole:

A tilling machine

Oilfield tools (including calipers and dial indicators)

Several firearms

A large amount of ammunition

Body armor

Gas masks

Paintings

Statues

Medical supplies

Several others items

If you know anything or recognize the man or woman, contact the Logan County County Criminal Investigations Office at 405-282-4100.