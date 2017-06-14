Logan County Sheriff’s Office looking for man, woman who burglarized storage facility

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. — The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two people who burglarized a storage facility.

On June 6, a man and woman entered the Town and Country Storage Units driving a silver or grey Dodge Ram single cab truck with chrome step rails and side window visors.

The man and woman burglarized two storage units and stole:

  • A tilling machine
  • Oilfield tools (including calipers and dial indicators)
  • Several firearms
  • A large amount of ammunition
  • Body armor
  • Gas masks
  • Paintings
  • Statues
  • Medical supplies
  • Several others items

If you know anything or recognize the man or woman, contact the Logan County County Criminal Investigations Office at 405-282-4100.