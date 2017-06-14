Mustang residents confused about drainage ditch upkeep

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSTANG, Okla. -- A drainage ditch that runs across several homes in Mustang is causing a stir with neighbors.

They say they shouldn't have to keep it clean while the city says, yes they do.

Residents in one Mustang neighborhood said 25 property owners living along Linden Lane and Pointe Lane received the letter from city hall to clean it up.

“It just said I had 30 days to have all the grass and trash removed from the drainage channel by 7/9,” said Denise Myers.

If Denise Myers and her neighbors don’t do anything about it, she could face a fine.

“I'm fearful that I will be ticketed or they'll make me clean it up and have to go to the expense of that,” Myers said.

Myers says she and a few of her neighbors just found out that the drain culverts behind their homes were never the city's responsibility.

In a statement, Assistant City Manager Justin Battles told NewsChannel 4, “Property owners are responsible for maintaining their portion of the easement.”

Battles also stated that when they bought their homes, residents were aware that the drains were part of their property.

“You buy a home, it comes with a survey of the property. The ownership of this easement is clearly shown on those surveys and provides the property owners with a boundary for the area they are purchasing," Battles wrote.

This came as a surprise to Myers who has lived at her home for almost 10 years.

“I lived here nine years and the city has maintained it. So, suddenly they want me to go to the expense of cleaning out the drainage ditch,” Myers said.

Seven years ago, Myers received a similar letter and a ticket for not cleaning the ditches on her property.

However, the city agreed to come out and clean ditch. They said it was an emergency situation and agreed to go ahead and clean it, but normally it is the homeowners responsibility.

If you don’t clean the drainage ditch, the city could put on a lien on your home to cover the cost.