Officers discover man’s mummified corpse while attempting to evict wife

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A New Mexico woman’s mental health is being evaluated after deputies made a horrifying discovery during an eviction process.

When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month, they were shocked by what they found.

“I never would have imagined that he would be laying in the closet in a mummified state,” said Thomas Huerta, deceased man’s son.

Police tell KOAT they discovered the body of the woman’s husband tucked under blankets in the closet with a pillow propped under his head.

The man’s wife told officers that he died in April of 2015. She said that he suffered from chronic back pain and often slept in the closet.

Before his death, she said that he had been coughing up bile but refused to go to the hospital.

“It is horrible to think that that was his destiny,” Huerta said.

Neighbors say they asked the man’s wife about his sudden disappearance, but she said that he was preparing for the ministry.

Huerta says that he attempted to meet up with his father in the past, but no one ever answered the door.

At this point, authorities are trying to determine how the man died and if the woman will face any criminal charges.