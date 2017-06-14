Oklahoma school district purchases bulletproof safe rooms for elementary school

ATOKA, Okla. – Elementary students in one Oklahoma town have a safe place to go in case of an emergency.

“Before the safe rooms came in, we had to load the kids up on a bus and take them across town, which took anywhere from 14 to 17 minutes, which really in anybody’s terms is not acceptable,” Atoka Public Schools Superintendent Jay McAdams said.

Now, parents can breathe a sigh of relief after the school board decided to make a change at Atoka Elementary School.

The school board decided to buy six bulletproof safety rooms to place throughout the school in places like the gym, hallways and the library.

The students inside the room can see what is going on throughout the school via TV monitors installed in the safety room.

Officials tell KXII that the rooms are air conditioned and have enough space to hold every student and staff member in the school.

Superintendent Jay McAdams said the rooms can withstand a round from a rifle, or EF-5 strength winds.

“We’re one of the first schools anywhere around to have these, but we just want our students to know when they come to Atoka schools, they are safe,” McAdams said.

The six rooms cost the district $400,000.