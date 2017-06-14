× One man stabbed during fight at Oklahoma City bus station

OKLAHOMA CITY – One person was treated for non-life threatening injuries following a stabbing at an Oklahoma City bus station.

Around 1:30 p.m., Oklahoma City officers were called to the Embark Transit Station, located at 420 N.W. 5th St., after witnesses reported a fight.

Dispatchers learned that one man had been stabbed in the arm and the alleged suspect was trying to run away from the scene.

However, a security officer who was working at the Oklahoma City National Memorial was able to catch the alleged suspect and hold him until officers arrived.

The victim was treated by paramedics for a stab wound to his forearm.

At this point, it is unknown what led up to the fight.