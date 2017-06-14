× Police investigate after homeowner’s son stabbed during break-in

CUSHING, Okla. – Officers in one Oklahoma community are investigating an armed robbery that left one person injured on Wednesday morning.

Around 4:30 a.m., Cushing police were called to a home in the 1000 block of E. Greenlee following a break-in.

Before officers arrived at the home, dispatchers learned that a man had been stabbed by the suspects.

Investigators say three men broke into the home through the front door, and demanded money and medication from the homeowners. At that point, the suspects then asked the homeowner about his son, whom they called by name.

As the owner’s son slept, he was assaulted by the men and was stabbed in the lower abdomen.

The three suspects fled the scene before officers arrived at the scene.

If you have any information on the crime, call the police department at (918) 225-1212.