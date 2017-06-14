Police: Multiple people injured in shooting at San Francisco UPS facility

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – Multiple people have been injured during a shooting at a UPS facility in San Francisco, police tell KGO.

On Wednesday morning, San Francisco police were called to a shooting at the facility, which is located near the Bayshore Freeway.

In a tweet, the department asked people to shelter in place.

#SFPD is asking people in the area to shelter in place. SFPD will advise when the shelter in place has been lifted. — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) June 14, 2017

Residents have been warned to avoid the area because of heavy law enforcement activity.

Law enforcement officials told NBC News that at least five people were shot, two of those victims died from their injuries.