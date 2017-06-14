× Police searching for man who allegedly robbed elderly woman at her own home

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly robbed an elderly woman in northwest Oklahoma City.

On June 4, officers responded to a robbery in the 1800 block of N.W. 12th St.

The victim told police that she was coming home from Remington Park when she noticed a light-colored vehicle following her a few blocks from her house.

When she arrived at her home, she says she parked in the garage and saw the car continue westbound.

However, she told police that as she was getting out of her car, a man grabbed her purse.

According to the police report, the pair struggled over the handbag but the man was able to get it away from her.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

If you have any information on the robbery, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.