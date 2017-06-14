Road rage incident in Broken Arrow caught on camera

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – Police in Broken Arrow are investigating after a road rage incident was caught on a driver’s dash camera.

It happened on State Highway 51 in the westbound lanes between 193rd around Elm Street.

In the video, you can see a truck following a car in the far left lane on the highway.

As the car moves one lane over, the truck moves two lanes over and swerves towards the car’s right side. The driver of the car then veers off into the far left lane.

The driver of the truck can then be seen speeding up to drive in front of the car and slams on the brakes, causing the car to almost hit the driver with the dash camera.

According to KJRH, police responded to the scene as a hit and run “but later discovered neither of the vehicles were contacted.”

Officials are hoping they will find the driver of the truck.

Warning: This video may contain graphic content.