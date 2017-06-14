The hot, humid and windy conditions will continue!

Highs today will climb to the low to mid 90s with a heat index to the upper 90s.

Isolated storms are possible this afternoon across northern and western Oklahoma.

Any storm could have large hail and damaging winds.

Tomorrow will be even hotter with highs soaring to the mid to upper 90s.

Widely scattered storms will develop late tomorrow afternoon in northwestern Oklahoma and spread into central Oklahoma during the evening and overnight.

Any of the storms could have large hail and damaging winds.

Sizzling highs will continue for Friday in the mid to upper 90s under partly cloudy skies.

A few storms are possible.

Saturday will be our hottest day in the mid to upper 90s under mostly sunny skies.

A cold front will sweep across the state early Sunday, cooling us down a few degrees for Father’s Day.

Stay tuned for the latest!