Third inmate who escaped from Lincoln County Jail captured; one remains on the loose

LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities say three of the four inmates who escaped from the Lincoln County Jail earlier this week are in custody.

After a manhunt in Dale overnight, officials say escapees Trey Goodnight and Jeremy Irvin were captured in Dale overnight, north of Highway 270 after fishermen reported seeing the men near the Wes Watkins Reservoir.

The men were hiding in thick brush in the area when they were captured.

Goodnight was in jail for property crimes. Irvin was in jail for first-degree murder.

Wednesday morning, officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed a third inmate who escaped from the jail, Sonny Baker, was also captured.

Baker was in jail for property crimes.

Details of his capture are unclear at this moment.

The fourth inmate remains on the loose.

Authorities are still searching for Brian Moody.

Moody was in jail for property crimes.

Investigators believe the inmates likely escaped through the ventilation system Monday.

This is the second time Moody and Baker have escaped from the Lincoln County Jail.

In March, Moody, Baker and another inmate escaped by crawling through a vent.

Lincoln County officials said they plan to review jail security measures in wake of the second escape.

If you see Moody, you are asked to call 911 immediately.