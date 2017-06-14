Traffic alert: Eastbound, westbound lanes of I-44 closed following semi-truck rollover

OKLAHOMA CITY – Lanes along a major interstate were closed following an accident on Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly before 1 p.m., emergency crews were called to an accident involving a semi-truck along I-44, between Martin Luther King Blvd. and Kelly Ave. in Oklahoma City.

It appears that a semi-truck rolled onto its side on the westbound lanes of I-44, spilling metal wire across the roadway. Two motorcycles were also seen near the barriers of the eastbound lanes.

At this point, there is no word on injuries or the conditions of the people involved.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol announced that they would be closing lanes on both sides of the highway due to the accident.

OKC: I44 eastbound and westbound between Martin Luther King Blvd and Kelly Ave. Roadway is blocked…..RRW — Okla. Highway Patrol (@OHPtraffic) June 14, 2017

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

